I-70 West onramp from National Road now open and Wheeling Tunnel open in both directions

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Motorists traveling through and around Wheeling will welcome a new development in the ongoing road construction — the onramp to I-70 westbound by Perkins restaurant is now open along with the westbound tunnel and the stretch of highway in between these points.

You can now travel both eastbound and westbound through Wheeling Tunnel.

Exit 1B/16th St. remains closed.