OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — I-70 westbound is closed at the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line due to an issue with an oversized load, says Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

The vehicle with the oversized load was traveling into West Virginia headed westbound from Pennsylvania when it became stuck in a construction zone.

Howard says crews are working to move the vehicle along, but traffic is backed up.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.