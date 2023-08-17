WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The group “I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.” invited the public to come together in Wheeling Thursday to discuss, educate, and combat the extremely serious issue of human trafficking that they say is not only an issue worldwide but also right in the tri-state area.

HAPPENING NOW❗️: Ignite Hope is holding their seminar to discuss and educate the public about the serious issue of human trafficking in the local area. The YWCA and SAHC have tables set up with resources available for those in attendance. @WTRF7News



Here are tonight’s speakers: pic.twitter.com/4rRoFeiwep — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 17, 2023

The acronym I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. stands for Identify, Gather, Network, Inform, Teach, Equip for Ignite – and Heal, Overcome, Protect, Empower for Hope.

Local advocates from the YWCA, Sexual Assault Help Center, Senator Laura Wakim Chapman and local law enforcement spoke to answer the question of “What can we do?” when it comes to human trafficking locally.

”Most people think it’s just a TV thing. So just like with everything, if you’re not educated with things, you’re kind of ignorant of it and that’s not ignorance is a bad word, but just not knowing enough about it. I don’t think our Valley knows enough about it or the different things to look for.” Lisa Schuster – I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. Member

”Quite honestly, until we started this, I wouldn’t know what to do if I knew. So, once we started this and started really learning about what resources were available in the community and learning about what the warning signs are, it became evident that it’s all around us every day.” April Brock – I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. Member

Globally, 27 million known people are being trafficked every year.

The Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-888-373-7888.

If you would like to get involved locally, you can contact I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. on Facebook and become familiar with the resources available at the YWCA and the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center.