WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wednesday marked the West Virginia Legislative Session, as groups far and near came together to make a difference in the Mountain State.

One of which is the anti-human trafficking organization, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. who took to Capitol floor for the first time to meet senators and let them know that their team is here to bring awareness and education.

Because of their efforts, the Senate officially recognized January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and are also working to change terminology surrounding human trafficking laws.

”When this bill is passed, it will help law enforcement to do their job, to have the support and be able to penalize this horrible crime to the fullest of the law. We’re coming together to support a cause that we can make a difference, but it’s going to take us uniting and having the same philosophy as ‘God’s Children are not for Sale’ and we’re not going to stand by silently anymore.” Stacy Gilson – Director, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.

Human trafficking affects over 25,000 people in the nation, and that does not exclude us here in the Ohio Valley.

You can find more information and resources on the I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. Facebook Page.