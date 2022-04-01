OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Maryland man plead guilty Friday to the 2019 murder of a Cleveland man on Wheeling Island.

Danny Ivan Mendoza pled guilty Friday afternoon to second-degree murder for the August 19, 2019 murder of Joseph Edward Harrison, according to Ohio County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak.

The victim, Harrison, was shot multiple times on Delaware Street on a Monday afternoon in August 2019. He later died at Wheeling Hospital.

Mendoza and another suspect, Mai’ehia Lane-Plater of Wheeling, were arrested in Maryland two days later. Lane-Plater was charged as an accessory after the fact of murder in 2019.

Today, Mendoza was immediately sentenced by Judge Michael Olejasz to 40 years in prison, which is the maximum for second degree murder.

Harrison’s mother listened to the hearing by phone. Mendoza apologized to her and the family and said he hoped that she would forgive him one day.