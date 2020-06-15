IC Care hiring Caregivers

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The pandemic has made it safer for senior citizens to remain at home, and the demand for caregivers is at an all-time high in the Ohio Valley.

Which is why IC Care is hiring caregivers.

Home care aides are in the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the country. 90 percent of our nation’s caregivers are family members and friends. However, since baby boomers had fewer children, they are left with a high demand for paraprofessional caregivers.

And IC Care is offering training for anyone looking to become a caregiver.

“Often times we are looking for experienced caregivers, folks that have a background in being a STNA or CAN or a home health aide but because the demand is so high across our area, we are kind of relaxing that a little bit because we have a state approved curriculum that we can put our new employees through and our company is owned and operated by a masters educated registered nurse,” said Tate Blanchard, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at IC Care.

Anyone interested in a job as a caregiver at IC Care, can visit their website www.ICcare.com.