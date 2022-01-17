Ice under the snow created a big challenge for city crews

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Main roads are now clear and wet, for the most part.

But as temperatures plunge, that will change.

Wheeling Operations Superintendent Steve Johnston says it’s been a lot of work, and it’s not over yet.

“Our crews have been working for the last 24 hours or more,” Johnston said. “So with that, we’re hoping that we’re going to be able to continue the effort, but right now we’re going back and hitting areas where snow’s beginning to drift because of the wind. The salt will quit working at 20 degrees, just a little bit before 20 degrees, so with that, we put down a lot of aggregate or cinders as well so people can try and get some traction from that.”

Johnston says he’s hoping for a quiet night where people stay in.

He says they’ve been helping other city departments like fire and police so they can get to and from their jobs and do what they need to do.

He says his employees are working long hours under hard conditions.

He asks people who are out shoveling or plowing to refrain from throwing snow out into the streets.