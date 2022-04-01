OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Primary elections are right around the corner!

Ohio County officials want to remind people to vote even if you can’t get to the polls.

Absentee Ballots are available for people that have any illnesses where they can’t make it in, students who are away at college, and those who work out of town.

“Voting is not only a right in this country, it’s an obligation, right to select the right people to run our government and we would encourage everybody to come out on election day and vote.” Randy Russell – County Administrator

If you would like to call and request an absentee ballot you can call 304-234-3628.