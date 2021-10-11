If you saw West Virginia Northern taped off this morning, it’s not as bad as it looks

There was a *fake* murder and we have the scoop from students on what exactly happened to an unfortunate dummy.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was a crime scene on a college campus Monday in Wheeling! Yellow tape wrapped around the quad of West Virginia Northern Community College, but don’t be alarmed! It was all for education.

There’s a crime scene at WVNCC – a FAKE ONE to be exact! Police let media behind the yellow tape so I’ll bring you more details as up-and-coming crime scene investigators get to work! I can tell you it’s not looking good for the dummy who has two alleged bullet holes @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/TWtquBhCPA — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 11, 2021

“So, we have a victim. She got shot in the chest and the head. And so that’s why we had to go mark the evidence in the surrounding field.” Cooper Curto, Freshman at WVNCC, future FBI agent

Looky-loos stood outside of the tape boarder all morning wondering what exactly happened here. And that’s what these investigators being graded were working to figure out Monday.

Gives the students hands-on experience verses that monotonous lecture. John Lantz, Criminal Justice Program Director at West Virginia Northern

Lantz spent 25 years in law enforcement and now he’s taking that experience to the classroom at Northern. This crime scene lab is just one of the many classes that gives students the confidence to track down their dreams like probation and parole, law enforcement, corrections and the list goes on.

“Ideally I want to be in the FBI,” said Curto.

Investigators work with their responding officers, in this case, the Wheeling Police Department. There’s no denying that lately our headlines have been littered with murder; a reminder that we need people to solve them.

Definitely around the Ohio Valley right now, all police departments are coming to scenes like this. The criminal justice majors here are West Virginia Northern Community College need this kind of experience for when they become policemen.” Cpl. RJ Faldowski, Wheeling Police Officer

It’s meticulous work and no stone is left unturned.

So, what was the biggest take-away?

“How much you really do have to look at and mark down and everything. It’s a lot more. It’s intense than what people think.” “I don’t think you can watch a show on television and gain a true knowledge of exactly the hard work these law enforcement officers put in. I explain to the students here that a crime scene investigation doesn’t take an hour like it does on television. These guys would be out here for days.” Curto and Lantz

All the evidence will be bagged and examined in the coming weeks. There are actual fingerprints on some of the evidence that was collected here Monday, including that fake gun.

So, whose prints are they? Students will be digging for that answer next week. But, 7NEWS has a tip that it’s two of the people we interviewed.