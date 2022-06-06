Maical Kvec, a Romanian National, has admitted to being in the United States illegally.

Kvec, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Reentry of Removed Alien.” Kvec, after being removed from Chicago in 2019 and convicted of a felony in 2017 in California and another charge in 2019 in Iowa, was found in February 2022 in Ohio County.

Kvec faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.