Implicit bias training for city of Wheeling employees underway

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The City of Wheeling is fighting off possible biases people face in a world that city officials say has become so diverse.

It’s all a part of Implicit Bias Training. City Council unanimously approved this months ago, and the training is underway right now.

With this training, city officials believe the Friendly City could prove itself to be just that… Friendly.

All the city of Wheeling employees in city administration are taking a part in this training. They’re going into implicit biases when it comes to race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation and identity. It’s part lecture and part interactive, and all of it is virtual.

Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum is leading this initiative and believes this could do a lot for our city.

“I think that it really helps acknowledge the inequities that we have just naturally in our country, but I think also here in the city of Wheeling. For a very long time, we have these implicit biases that I think sometimes we enforce… the social and racial inequities that exist. I think some people genuinely want to understand and learn and be better. This training will help, I think, a lot of folks make that progress.” rosemary Ketchum, city of Wheeling councilwoman

Through this training, city employees are exploring different social groups, along with identifying how unconscious biases affect people and de-biasing techniques.

The training is going on today and will again tomorrow.