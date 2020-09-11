“In the face of tragedy we came together”; Wheeling remembers 9/11

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling held its annual memorial service to pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001.

For the past several years the service was held at Temple Shalom, but this year the event was held at the Firefighter Memorial just outside of Wesbanco Arena due to Coronavirus concerns.

Speakers and participants in this years event included Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Fire Chief Larry Helms and several local clergy.

It’s critical for us to remember each year at this time, not to forget that in the face of tragedy we came together . We ought to come together and realize our connectedness even without having to suffer the tragedies ahead. Rabbi Joshua Leif, Temple Shalom

Meanwhile, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce honored area first responders with a luncheon at Wheeling Park.

Members of the Wheeling police and fire departments were on hand, as well as members the Ohio County Sheriff Department and West Virginia State Police.