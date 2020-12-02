In Wheeling Magazine winter issue main feature is giving back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- What better time to highlight In Wheeling Magazine’s Winter Issue that features a common theme of giving.

The main feature of giving is the historic names who built the city from their generosity.

The magazine dives deep into the 200 year history of giving back, dating back to Noah Linsly, Anton Reyman and so many others that gave back to the city, helping to create what it is today.

The Winter issue also covers the many foundations that continue to give back to the community to this day.

A holiday connection to giving back is also featured where readers sent in a story about their favorite holiday gift and favorite Christmas cookie recipe.

Each story also had a common theme, whatever gift it was or cookie recipe, the best thing about them was the people those items reminded them of, whether it was a friend, a grandparent or parent.

In Wheeling Magazine also announced their plan and theme for the Spring issue.

The theme will be “glass.”