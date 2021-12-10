IN Wheeling Magazine wraps up series with latest edition; talks history of tobacco

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The latest addition of IN Wheeling Magazine goes back to the history of tobacco, and it’s out now.

It’s part of the series that focuses on materials that built our Friendly City. The series covered gas, coal, and steel, but now it’s wrapping up with tobacco.

The tobacco issue dives into history and takes you to tobacco today. It also shows you tobacco memorabilia, quick tips on quitting tobacco, and so much more.

“Beyond all the content of this issue, you can’t read this magazine without smelling the scent of your grandfather’s pipe tobacco. That is the essence of what this is about and when you smell that, what comes to mind when you see those images, you remember these strong men, the strengths they passed down to you, and I think that’s the most important element of this.” David Allinder, Publisher of IN Wheeling Magazine

You could get a copy of your own at Kroger or get a subscription at INWheelingMagazine.com.