Guntry, an indoor shooting facility, will open it’s second location at The Highlands in Ohio County, West Virginia.

Guntry is described as a state-of-the-art indoor shooting and training center that boasts the comforts and amenities of a country club.

Guntry is open to the public, and their mission is to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere to anyone interested in shooting and personal protection – regardless of previous experience.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Guntry to the Highlands,” commented Randy Warton, president of the Ohio County Development Authority. “Guntry will be a great addition to the Highlands.”

Warton says The Highlands was selected as Guntry’s second national location because of the people.

Everyone from the local, county, and state levels of government has shared our passion and vision for this project and made this area our number one choice as we seek to expand the Guntry brand,” said Rick Landsman, Guntry president.

Guntry said they are geared toward firearms education and gun safety, the club will feature 25-yard lanes and 100-yard lanes. All shooting ranges will be climate-controlled and include industry-leading air handling and ventilation systems. There will also be a a state-of-the-art, 340-degree interactive simulator, and an 80-person training room.

In addition to being open to the public, The Guntry Club will offer various membership packages at Corporate, VIP, Individual and Household levels. A firearms pro shop will accommodate onsite gun storage and offer new, used and gun transfer sales, in addition to accessories and apparel.

“Founded by seasoned law enforcement individuals, Guntry offers training and certification for members of law enforcement,” said Josh Jefferson, President (RED) Regional Economic Development Partnership. “We believe they will become the law enforcement training center for the entire region.”