“Infernum in Terra” haunted attraction opening Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are officially into the fall season. That means cooler temperatures, football and lets not forget Halloween is right around the corner.

To get into the spooky season just a little early, you can check out one of the areas newer haunted attractions stating this weekend .

“Infernum in Terra”, which is Latin for hell on Earth, opens it’s doors on Friday.

It’s located on Jacob Street in South Wheeling and there is a brand new theme for this years house.

We are kind of your traditional haunted house. We have jump scares, but we are more theatrical than a lot of the haunted houses in the area. It’s an overall theme throughout the attraction. We are actually doing nightmares. We changed over from last year. It’s 100% different. Sean Cooley, Owner

A full list of COVID 19 guidelines will be followed including mask requirements for all patrons and staff.

Temperature check will be given to all employees and actors before the start of the event.

It is recommended that you get you tickets online because crowd size will be limited.

For more information or to purchase ticket you can go to hellonearthhaunt.com.