Is the “Blue Church” in Wheeling haunted?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s officially spooky season and Halloween is right around the corner.

And when it comes to cities as old as Wheeling, there is bound to be ghost stories about the many old buildings throughout our town.

That goes for The Blue Church in East Wheeling, where stories surround the one hundred year old building.

The stories orginate from the late 18 hundreds after the Reverend of the then soon-to-be st. Matthews Church was buried under the stairs.

But just because an old abandoned building has an unusual history, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s “haunted”