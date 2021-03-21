Is the Wheeling BluesFest on for 2021?

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The next time you experience a festival may be sooner than you think. After a year without live music, many festivals are trying to make a come back, including the Heritage Music Bluesfest.

The dates for the BluesFest are set, but that doesn’t mean there will be a BluesFest.

“If we don’t have it this year, I will be very disappointed. If we have one this year, you’ll see me dancing in the audience.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

After a year without the Heritage Music BluesFest, producer Bruce Wheeler is hopeful for 2021.

“We’re not definite that it’s going to happen. We are hopeful it will.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

Wheeler looks back at just a year ago, which would have been the big 20th anniversary of it. But then COVID canceled it.

That was its first year without a BluesFest in the last two decades.

“It was tough.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

Every year, except for last, it’s only grown.

Dating back to 2001, Wheeler says this outdoor music festival wasn’t all that known by the locals, at least at first.

“When we first started, people would say ‘oh that festival is what? Bluegrass? Jazz? Oh, it’s Blues.’ What we did when we started, we realized there was a group of traveling fans that go to festivals all summer long, and then the locals came later.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

And two decades later, 2,500 people from at least 22 states and 4 countries all come here to see it, along with the locals. And that’s all Wheeler has ever wanted this festival to do.

“It’s been my dream. From 2001, my dream was to create an event at the Waterfront in Wheeling that would draw people and tourism.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

Meanwhile, Wheeler has hopes to bring them back here, but he says that’s only if they can do the event safety.

“We’re hoping by that time that will have enough people vaccinated, that we’re fairly sure that we can create a safe environment for people.” Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music BluesFest Producer

Wheeler says they’ll bring almost all the acts that would’ve been in 2020’s BluesFest back for this year’s, unless plans change.

If the BluesFest is on for 2021, it’s scheduled for August 13th, 14th, and 15th.