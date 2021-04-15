It’s AEP Lineman appreciation week, why we should thank them everyday

Through snow, rain and hail, electric line workers are out every hour of the day making sure you your power is back on.

But how can we show our appreciation for these AEP workers? One way that is always welcomed is by being patient as these lineman work on the power lines.

David Whitman is the supervisor at the Wheeling shop and says these workers face unforgiving conditions from weather to the electricity lines they maintain 40 plus feet in the air.

Whitman says, a lot of people don’t understand the dynamics of the job so on top of being patient, he encourages the public to say hello and simply just “be nice.”