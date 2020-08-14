“It’s called the Constitution and it needs to be followed”: State lawmaker unhappy with Governor’s decisions

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some state lawmakers have strong opinions when it comes to Governor Justice’s announcement about schools opening.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio County) feels the legislature should have been involved from the beginning.

If we can reopen schools, if we can move on to normalcy, we can certainly get 134 people in Charleston to make decisions that they constitutionally should be doing, and it all comes back to that process. We have guidelines we need to abide by. The Governor says people have guidelines to abide by right now, so does the legislature and so does the Governor. It’s called the Constitution and it needs to be followed and it’s not currently being followed right now. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County

He said state lawmakers knew months ago that a reopening plan would be vital.

He added having education committee hearings would have allowed schools to be proactive.

Now we’re just scrambling and waiting for the Governor to announce things every other day, as he does, and then we react to his announcement instead of being proactive and getting ready for what should be next. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County

Fluharty added involving the legislature could of helped better identify safety concerns of opening schools and using the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding the state received to address them.