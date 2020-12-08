It’s Christmas at the Mansion at Oglebay!

WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s Christmas at the Mansion!



We all know and have seen the Festival of Lights, but have you ever taken the time to tour the Oglebay Mansion during the holidays?

The Mansion decorations actually predate the Festival of Lights, in fact– it started in the 1970’s!



The decorations span 16 rooms– each having their own unique themes.



Every room’s decorations are made possible by volunteers– many of which are local businesses like the Jeweled Bird and Nicky’s Garden Center.