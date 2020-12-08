https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

It’s Christmas at the Mansion at Oglebay!

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:
Oglebay_s_Winter_Festival_of_Lights_exte_4_20181228001005

WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s Christmas at the Mansion!


We all know and have seen the Festival of Lights, but have you ever taken the time to tour the Oglebay Mansion during the holidays?

The Mansion decorations actually predate the Festival of Lights, in fact– it started in the 1970’s!


The decorations span 16 rooms– each having their own unique themes.


Every room’s decorations are made possible by volunteers– many of which are local businesses like the Jeweled Bird and Nicky’s Garden Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter