OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Representatives of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio County Commission announced all parties have voted to accept the negotiated resolution agreed to last month.

The agreement resolved the alleged claims made by the Deputies in three lawsuits that were filed in December 2022. The parties agreed to a tentative resolution that was subject to approval by a vote by each deputy and the County Commissioners at the Commission’s next regular meeting,

The deputies voted last week to approve the agreement and the County Commission voted to approve the agreement at Tuesday’s regular public meeting. The agreement resolves all issues raised in the lawsuits including all pay issues.

The County Commission recognizes the public safety value of retaining experienced deputies and recruiting qualified new ones. The path to positive retention and recruitment is a competitive wage and benefit package. To accomplish this, the resolution includes a 23% raise for all law enforcement members and 16% raise for civilian members, retroactive to January 1, 2023. The settlement also provides for better processes accounting for time, will assure more law enforcement coverage at the highlands, particularly the Sports Complex, and clarifies and clears up ongoing issues with overtime and other time off matters.

County Commission Attorney Bill Wilmoth of Steptoe & Johnson stated “The County Commission values the Ohio County Deputies, their law enforcement responsibilities, and the job they do every day. Additionally, the civilian employees provide crucial support to the deputies that make their law enforcement work possible. This resolution recognizes each group’s important work and ensures public safety for the citizens of Ohio County.”

Attorney Teresa Toriseva, counsel for the Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies and civilian employees indicated “The Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are the backbone of public safety in Ohio County. The foundational support the civilian members provide allows the deputies on patrol to do their jobs effectively. the back pay award fixes some discrepancies in compensation that have occurred in the past and the raises for all members of the Sheriff’s office ensure the department can keep the deputies it has and recruit new ones in the future.”