Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a major blow to Wheeling’s efforts to fight addiction.

The state shut down the Serenity Hills Life Center this week, displacing 30 patients from their recovery services.

Sources say the facility closed over administrative issues and the DHHR is investigating.

The treatment facility opened in 2019 with money from the Ryan Brown fund, a state law to support substance abuse programs.

Ohio County Delegate Erikka Storch was one of its co-sponsors, and calls the loss of Serenity Hills and its specialized care for women a tragedy.

My heart breaks for those that were displaced as a result of the closure. I can’t even imagine being a woman who was on that path to recovery and having that trajectory interrupted. My heart really breaks for them. Del. Erikka Storch, (R)-Ohio County

This month Wheeling announced a nearly 10 percent decrease in overdoses for 2021.

Police attributed part of that decline to the city’s prevention programs, which Serenity Hills facilitated for nearly three years.