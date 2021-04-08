Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to community leaders about federal money coming soon

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin came to Wheeling with news about the upcoming American Rescue Plan money.

He met with mayors, city managers, county commissioners and council members from all over the northern panhandle.

He said millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will be coming to communities in June.

It is to negate the impact that COVID-19 had on everything.

He said Ohio County is getting more than $8 million.

The City of Wheeling, $29.5 million.

Manchin said critics were saying that much money all at once would “overheat the market.”

“Inflation comes in as rates go up,” he said. “Everything goes up. That’s what we’re trying to prevent, OK? That was the wisdom of this bill. So anybody who wants to say you spent too much, they’re right. We would have spent too much in one year. We didn’t spend it in one year. Let’s look at the facts. You’ve got four years. That’s the difference. Do it, and do it wisely.)

He said cities and counties will have until 2024 to spend the money.

The first payment should come in June, and the second, one year later.