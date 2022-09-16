WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Whether it’s for our children, our country or our community, we’re all called to service at one time or another in life.

And Ohio Valley women have the chance to answer a new call.

The Women’s Club has put out an invitation for new members to join them in philanthropy.

They donate their time and effort to organizations like Health Right and the food pantry, reaching lives in the Friendly City and beyond.

A dozen new members were initiated today at the annual membership tea, joining a century-long tradition of charity.

Our Wheeling club actually came into play in 1911, and that’s been a long time, 111 years, and still going strong, and we want to keep it going strong. Elizabeth McKee, President of the Women’s Club of Wheeling

The group is affiliated with more than 80 thousand women’s club members all around the world.

You can offer a part of yourself to others in these trying times by calling 304-845-0078.