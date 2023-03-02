A judge in Ohio County has issued a temporary restraining order against an energy company after a family says they have been trespassing on their property.

Ohio County circuit court judge David Sims issued the temporary restraining order against Southwestern Energy Services Company (SWN), Burns Drilling & Excavating Company, Elite Gasfield Services, Halliburton Energy Services, Brownlee Lumber & Supply, Williams Energy Resources and RDR Utility Service Group on behalf of David and Sara Dent the West Virginia Record reports.

The Dents have had their property off GC&P Road near Triadelphia since 2018 and in 2012 SWN built their well pad across from the Dents property.

In a complaint, obtained by the West Virginia Record, the Dents say oil and gas trucks use their property to turn around and drive up the access road. It also says that the trucks don’t just turn around, they sit in their driveway and cause their children to be woken up during the night.

The family also says workers have left vehicles to trespass on their property by foot.

The Dents say that SWN has never asked to use their property but the family says they have asked SWN about the ongoing issues and say SWN “completely disregarded” their concerns according to the news outlet.

Sims also said during his ruling that the defendants can not contact the Dents other then through council. Also, the defendants can’t allow drainage water to flow from the access road onto the Dents’ property and must keep the draining system for the access road in proper working order.