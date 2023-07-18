WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A judge will decide whether phone calls allegedly made by a suspect in a gruesome local triple murder are admissible in court.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Circuit Judge David Sims said Monday in a pretrial hearing that he will decide by next week whether phone calls reportedly made by Gerald Wayne Jako Jr. can be used as evidence in his upcoming trial, which is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Jako is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of concealing deceased human bodies.

The case dates back to 2018 when Jako and his girlfriend, Dana Marie Bowman, allegedly lured Trevor Vossen and Vossen’s pregnant girlfriend, Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins, to a house in Wheeling.

Vossen and Cree-Jenkins were reportedly killed and dismembered in the Wheeling house, and their remains were later burned and concealed in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Due to her death, Cree-Jenkins’ unborn child also died.

Phone calls Jako made to Bowman were previously used in an Ohio County court, but Jako’s defense attorney, Jeremy Cooper, now argues that there was not prominent signage near the phone Jako used at the Southern Regional Jail to inform him his calls could be monitored.

Assistant Ohio County Prosecutor Shawn Turak counters that Jako would have known inmate calls are monitored since inmates sign paperwork that they understand this, signs warning of recording are located by phones and there is an audio warning on the line to notify inmates their call is being monitored.

Jako allegedly made a call to his girlfriend in 2018 to coerce her into not pleading guilty to a crime and thereby allowing Jako to avoid a robbery conviction.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.