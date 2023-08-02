WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The jury in the William Carmen murder trial was shown extremely graphic and disturbing evidence on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked day three of this murder trial, and many of the photos and video gathered on September 17, 2021, when Anorah Schostag was murdered, were difficult to look at.

Sergeant Rob Safreed is a detective on this case and testified on behalf of the prosecution Wednesday afternoon.

It’s Day 3 of the Murder Trial of William Carmen. The prosecution has just called Sgt. Rob Safreed to the stand to testify. He was one of the detectives on the case, claiming he saw Anorah Schostag deceased with signs of struggle in the room she was murdered in. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/55S9txgnD1 — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) August 2, 2023

On the day of Schostag’s murder, Safreed responded to the call and gathered video and photographic evidence that depicted her brutal murder.

The evidence captured by the detective was shown in detail to the jury and taken into evidence with no objections by the defense.

“The photo shows what I described as the apparent fatal wound to her neck as well as the large stab wound to her chest. (Prosecutor: And the injury is to her palm? Sgt. Safreed: Correct. Prosecutor: Does that strike you as a certain type of injury that you noted?) Sgt: Safreed: That would be consistent to me with a defensive wound.” Sgt. Rob Safreed | Detective, Wheeling Police Department

Safreed testified to accessing phone records between Amanda Carmen and William Carmen after William’s arrest via search warrants.

Safreed says he listened to the phone calls between the two, noting they were consistently in contact following Schostag’s murder.

Safreed also testified he did not feel Amanda was being 100% honest with him during his interviews with her, noting she was dishonest about not knowing who Schostag’s attacker was.

Based on the phone calls between Amanda and William in combination with the other evidence Safreed had gathered, he put an arrest warrant out for Amanda in December of 2021 for felony murder.

Safreed testified in court Wednesday that the phone calls between Amanda and William were a major factor in his decision to arrest Amanda as an accomplice after the fact.

He also shared that after Amanda’s arrest, she received counsel, and he interviewed her once again.

At this time, he felt she gave honest answers to his questions.

William Carmen’s trial will continue on Thursday, and the defense is expected to start presenting their witnesses and evidence.

7News will continue to closely follow this trial, bringing you all the latest developments over the air and online.