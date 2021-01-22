“Just Wing It!” cook-off begins Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The NFL playoffs are coming, which means we all need some game snacks.

So, how would you like to get some wings, support local businesses, and a local organization that’s been on the forefront of fighting COVID-19?

Wheeling Health Right’s “Just Wing It!” chicken wing cook-off will let you do just that.

Here’s how it works.

Restaurants throughout the Ohio Valley are participating.

Starting Saturday, January 23 until February 22, visit any of the participating restaurants and order some wings. If you like what you taste, put a donation in the special entry box at each establishment. That helps determine the people’s choice winner, and the donations go to Wheeling Health Right.

I don’t think a lot of folks realize how important we are to people, especially as more and more people are out of work and need healthcare. Because of COVID we have so many extraneous needs, so the fact that the community wants to come out and help us means the world to us. Wendy Tronka, Development Director, Wheeling Health Right

They call this event a win-win because it also generates some extra business for these local eateries.

Participating resautrants are:

19th Hole

Abbey’s Restaurant and Lounge

Belmont Brewerks

Eden Family Restaurant

Generations Restaurant & Pub

Market Vines

Otey’s Somkehouse

Pickles Eatery & Bar

River City

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse

Sha Nay Nay’s Pizza

TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant

Vagabond Kitchen

Wheeling Island – The Pointe

Wheeling Soup Kitchen is also participating in the judged part of the cook-off.

Again, you have until February 22 to order your wings and cast your people’s choice votes.

A panel of judges will choose their favorite wings on February 24 at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

They’ll rank the wings in five categories including wet (non-hot), dry (non-hot), hot, specialty (the wing the restaurant is known for) and unique (not a normal menu item).



That event is closed to the public, but if you order wings this month, you can win some prizes. Save your receipts and either mail them or hand-deliver them to Wheeling Health Right (attn. Wendy Tronka 61 29th Street Wheeling WV, 26003). They’ll be put into a drawing for gift cards from participating restaurants.

Restaurants, if you want to get in on the cook-off there’s still time. Just contact Wendy Tronka or Dee Phillips at 304-233-1135.