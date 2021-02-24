“Just Wing it!” cook-off contest underway

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Well, may the best wing win!

19 local restaurants are putting their wings to the test and the best one is up to the judges. This is Wheeling Health Right’s first-ever “Just Wing It” event.

On one hand, this supports local restaurants, and on another, it’s a fundraiser to Wheeling Healthright. They call the event a win-win.

There are 11 judges taste testing, and they pick the best wings out of several local restaurants. They’re ranking the wings in different categories, such as non-hot, hot, specialty, and unique.

This is the judge’s choice and they already did a people’s choice during this month.

This “just Wing it” events means a lot to the restaurants… just as much as it does to Wheeling Health Right.

“Obviously, it’s always important. It’s important for us to stay in front of the public. We’re doing so much for the entire community that we want to draw attention to that, and we just wanted to let people know we really are a part of this community in every aspect, and this is just an opportunity for them to see something else that we’re doing for the community by helping the restaurants.”

Kathie Brown, executive director of Wheeling Health Right

The results just came in and Tj’s and Market Vines won the non-hot category, Ruttenbucks won specialty, and Belmont Brewerks won the unique category.

Market Vines won people’s choice.