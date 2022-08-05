WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-One of the most impactful nonprofits in the valley is once again getting a helping hand from the Kalkreuth golf outing.

Many Kalkreuth employees and vendors from across the country gave their golfing skills a swing, not just for fun but to help out Easterseals.

Together, they raised more than $60,000. That’s the highest the golf tournament has ever raised. It helps Easterseals continue to care for children every year.

The organization relies on these generous donations every year.

“Today they raised over $60,000 to Easter Seals, it’s wonderful. It brings a smile to your face and a tear to your eye. It’s wonderful.” Jay Prager, Easterseals

“Personally, and corporately, our goal is to always give back to the community. We do this event, and we do a few other events throughout the that make it all worthwhile for us.” John Kalkreuth , Chairman of Kalkreuth Roofing

Easterseals says this golfing outing is their biggest fundraiser every year.

