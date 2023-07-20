OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some very generous golfing enthusiasts came out in force Thursday evening for the annual Kalkreuth Vendor Invitational Dinner.

Dozens of vendors were on hand at the Glessner Auditorium to help support this weekend’s Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship at Oglebay.

Betsy Bethel-McFarland with Easterseals tells us that the proceeds raised of these events represents a huge chunk of the funding they are able to use to provide care for their patients who need financial assistance.

“We have 45 vendors from the United States, almost every state that support the roofing industry and that support us. They’ve given, and given every year. Since 2015, we’ve raised over $260,000 for Easterseals.” JOHN KALKREUTH, Chairman of Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal

They presented Easterseals with a check for $40,000, pushing them above the $300,000 mark.