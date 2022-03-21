WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- It is National Poison Prevention Week and it’s important to make sure kids stay away from some common household items.
According to The West Virginia Poison Center, the most common poisons to keep away from children is medication, whether it’s over the counter medication or especially prescription medication.
Acetaminophen or Tylenol, is one found in most homes that could be dangerous in the hands of a child so it’s important to keep them in hard to reach places.
Cleaning supplies also impose serious danger and the same goes for them; make sure they are stored in places where it is difficult for children to reach.
If that is not possible, poison center officials say to lock them away in cabinets with child safety locks.
One thing parents may not think of are button batteries which are typically found in certain electronics.
Button batteries could potentially be mistaken for candy in the eye’s of a child and can be toxic if swallowed.
Experts at the poison center say they understand accidents happen and there are solutions if a poison is accidentally ingested.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The number is 1-800-222-1222.
The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings.
- Everyone at every age is at risk of poisoning: while most calls to the WVPC do involve children, poisoning can happen to anyone, at any age.
- Most poisonings happen in the home: products around the home are responsible for the largest category of accidental poisonings among children.
- Most poisonings can be treated by the WVPC remotely: call the medical experts at the WVPC and they will tell you what to do next.
- WVPC is available to everyone: in addition to members of the public, health care professionals also rely on the West Virginia Poison Center experts to assist with poisoning exposures.
- WVPC is 24/7: WVPC serves as the poison center for West Virginia and has medical experts available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to help with poison emergencies or to answer questions about medications, household products, chemicals, bites and stings, drug overdoses, or any other poison.