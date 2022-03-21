WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- It is National Poison Prevention Week and it’s important to make sure kids stay away from some common household items.

According to The West Virginia Poison Center, the most common poisons to keep away from children is medication, whether it’s over the counter medication or especially prescription medication.

Acetaminophen or Tylenol, is one found in most homes that could be dangerous in the hands of a child so it’s important to keep them in hard to reach places.

Cleaning supplies also impose serious danger and the same goes for them; make sure they are stored in places where it is difficult for children to reach.

If that is not possible, poison center officials say to lock them away in cabinets with child safety locks.

One thing parents may not think of are button batteries which are typically found in certain electronics.

Button batteries could potentially be mistaken for candy in the eye’s of a child and can be toxic if swallowed.

Experts at the poison center say they understand accidents happen and there are solutions if a poison is accidentally ingested.

The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The number is 1-800-222-1222.

The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings.