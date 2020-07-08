Keeping cool underneath a mask

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As many people say, it’s no fun wearing a face mask.

In a heat wave, it’s difficult, challenging and uncomfortable, but the Chief Clinical Officer for MedExpress in Wheeling said we’ve got to wear them.

So, Jane Trombetta has a couple suggestions.

She said to try switching from a cloth mask to a surgical mask because they’re lighter and allow more air to pass through.

She also suggests taking an occasional break.

You just have to walk away from other people, get yourself at a safe distance then lift your mask and take a couple deep breaths. There’s just no doubt that it does get hot because you are re-breathing your air that’s from the inside of your lungs. So, if your body temperature goes up, so does that air that you exhale. Jane Trombetta, Chief Clinical Officer, MedExpress

Trombetta said if you do choose a disposable mask, keep a couple extras with you at all times. They lose their effectiveness once they get wet from perspiration.

When you’re in the car alone, she said to take it off.