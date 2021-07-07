Keeping your car cool in the hot summer months

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we get further and further into summer, the temperatures keep rising and your car’s air conditioning is fighting to cool you off.

ASAP Auto Care Owner Larry Witzberger said when it’s this hot, the AC in your car will not work as well.

It may not be because anything is wrong, but it just is too hot outside.

If it feels like the air never gets cooler, your cars freon level may be low, which Witzberger said ASAP Auto Care and most places will check for free.

He also had a tip about the button that we have all seen, but don’t necessarily think to press during the hotter months.

“The recirculate button just keeps, its not taking in fresh air and its recooling cool air. So, you’re not taking 95-degree air anymore and trying to make it cool. You’re taking air in your car that may be down to 80 already or 70 and its recooling that. So yeah, that’s obviously going to work better.” Larry Witzberger – ASAP Auto Care Owner

The radiator and condenser are both involved in the cooling of your car, so keeping them cleaned off is also important.