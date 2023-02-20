OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Kids at Middle Creek Elementary are learning in virtual reality.

The VR systems were purchased through a grant for Ohio County students.

School officials say they had an outdated system before COVID, but they just received this new VR equipment this month.

Monday, students got to experience the solar system, the moon, and Ireland up close and personal.

They say this level of learning is extremely beneficial to the students and could open so many doors for them to experience so much at their fingertips.

“When we learn about different topics in school, typically we read about it we discuss, we do classroom activities, and what VR is allowing us to do is really to enhance their learning by giving them an experience that they would not have had the opportunity to do before.” Katrina Lewis – Principal Middle Creek Elementary

“I think it’s really important to keep students engaged and so again just changing whatever you do in the classroom, if you do the same thing every day, you know it can become boring and so I think just being able to add another strategy to a teachers toolbox is really important.” JoJo Shay – Innovation Coordinator, Ohio County Schools

The plan is to get the VR equipment in to all schools in Ohio County as soon as possible so all students get to experience all that comes with the technology.