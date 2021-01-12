Kincannon indicted for arson in Wheeling Island fire

WHEELING, W.V.a (WTRF) A Wheeling man was indicted in connection to a fire on Wheeling Island in September.



24-year-old Jason Reno Kincannon faces a felony offense of “arson in the first degree”.

Kincannon was arrested shortly after the fire on Penn Street in September. Neighbors called police after flames and smoke were seen coming from the house. Shortly after crews arrived on scene, neighbors told police they saw a man leaving the house moments after the fire started.

That man was later identified as Kincannon