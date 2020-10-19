Kroger Health, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx to Host Drug Take-Back Events and Safe Medication Information Booths on October 24 including Wheeling

WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from a friend or relative – often from the medicine cabinets in their own homes, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. That’s why the Cardinal Health Foundation, Kroger Health and DisposeRx® will host Drug Take-Back events or safe medication informational booths at nearly 100 Kroger pharmacy locations across the country on Saturday, October 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In the Wheeling area, drug take-back events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For drug take back events, local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches just outside the Kroger stores. (No medications will be accepted inside Kroger stores.)

Wheeling area locations include:

200 Mt. DeChantal Road, Wheeling, WV 26003

To view all Kroger drug take-back and informational booth locations, visit https://www.kroger.com/health/pharmacy/prescriptions/takeback.

“Kroger Health welcomes the opportunity to again partner with Cardinal Health to provide safe, convenient and anonymous locations to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

“Safe medication disposal is one of the key messages of Generation Rx,” said Jessie Cannon, Vice President of Community Relations at Cardinal Health. “Properly disposing of unused prescription medications is one of the easiest ways all of us can help prevent misuse. Cardinal Health is pleased to join Kroger in hosting these events.”

William Simpson, president of DisposeRx, said, “Kroger is an outstanding community partner, consistently illustrating their commitment to health and safety. We are delighted to collaborate with Kroger to provide patient education materials and encourage prompt and proper disposal of unused medications.”

Every day, Kroger pharmacists are available at store locations to educate customers about proper medication use and disposal. In-store pharmacies also offer naloxone – the life-saving medication that helps reverse opioid overdose – and free DisposeRx at-home disposal packets for customers taking qualifying medications.

During the events, Kroger Health pharmacy associates will distribute free reusable shopping totes with DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets and Generation Rx materials (note: quantities are limited). Generation Rx, an evidence-informed prevention education program offers age-appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely. The program, founded at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy, has been powered through a partnership with the Cardinal Health Foundation since 2009.

The Cardinal Health Foundation has partnered with Kroger in hosting drug take-back events across the U.S. for several years; more than 90,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected for safe disposal during these events.