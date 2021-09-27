Kroger’s employees’ union upset over contract negotiations: “Our members feel the company hasn’t gone far enough”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Still no agreement between Kroger and their employee’s union is in sight. Their contact is already up.

But many union members still aren’t happy with the company’s contract.

Members within the union already voted once against the Kroger company’s contract proposal where they say they “overwhelming rejected it”. They still aren’t happy. But hope to make some headway tonight during their meeting.

There are only a few minor changes the union says they’re working with. The union says some members may have one or two concerns, but others may address a number of issues. It’s unclear exactly what those concerns are.

But the union does hope everyone comes to an agreement soon.

“I think Kroger needs to listen to what their workers are saying. They’re here everyday in the stores. They’re the ones who are face-to-face with the customers, especially this past year in the Pandemic. They’ve been extremely loyal to the company. They work really hard. I hope Kroger listens to the things they’re most concerned about and tries to address them.” President Wendell Young, UFCW Local 1776

The union plans to vote this week and hopes to come up with a decision this Friday. They union says then, they’ll decide to approve the company’s proposal or not, and if they don’t, they’ll discuss the next steps.

7 News already reached out to Kroger for a comment, but we’re still waiting to hear back.