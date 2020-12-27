Kwanzaa begins, Ohio Valley invited to celebrate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Saturday begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday created to celebrate African heritage.
It was started back in 1966 and borrows customs from the first harvest celebration, held throughout the continent of Africa.
It’s a seven-day celebration that that runs from December 26th to January 1st.
Kwanzaa involves the lighting of seven candles called the Kinara, each one representing the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
It isn’t something that should just be celebrated by black people. It something that has been turned into Black Christmas but that’s not what it is. It’s something to be celebrate. It isn’t religious in nature. It’s not race specific or culture specific in nature. It’s celebration of culture and culture buildingRon Scott JR
