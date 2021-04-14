Labcorp patient service center officially opens in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s not just a way for locals to access more Labcorp services. But the Health Plan of West Virginia believes it’ll better the lives of those in Wheeling, all thanks to the THP and Labcorp partnership.

Today is the grand opening day for a new Labcorp patient service center in Wheeling. It’s their 17th one in West Virginia.

There, you can go and get blood drawn or even provide a urine specimen for a diagnostic test that your healthcare provider may recommend.

LabCorp performs all kinds of tests, even for those battling a significant illness.

Both the Health Plan and Labcorp believe the need for services like this in Wheeling is great.

“We are just very happy to be here. This is terribly important to us. It helps us to be able to have access like this to all communities in West Virginia.” Todd Homan, LabCorp regional vice president

“There is a tremendous need it for this community to receive they needed lab care services that are required for preventative health and also for ensuring optimal health for those with chronic conditions.” Antoinette Geyer, Health Plan of West Virginia Senior Vice President of Provider Delivery Services

Even though it’s the center’s official grand opening day, it has been open to the public since January.

The Health Plan says that you can walk in or schedule your appointment ahead of time. The website for scheduling appointments is www.labcorp.com.