WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fashion, beauty, and women’s health and wellness were just some of the vendor tables ladies could check out at the Wheeling Area Chamber’s Ladies Night.

The entire evening was an opportunity for women in the Ohio Valley to take time out for themselves while helping to raise money for the Wheeling Area Chamber.

The annual ladies event was held Thursday night at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

Thursday’s event focused on womens physical, mental and financial health.

Organizers say they wanted an event that would appeal to anyone who walked through the door.

Just that you had a fun night away and you were able to kick back a little bit and relax and enjoy yourself because it is important to take care of yourself and we all know that we don’t always do the best job. We get overwhelmed easily and work can be a lot, our home lives can be a lot. So, the goal of this event is really just kick back and take a night for yourself to enjoy yourself. Laurie Conway, Wheeling Area Chamber

Event goers were also able to hear from two speakers; one speaker talked about womens health and wellness while the other speaker was more of a motivational speaker focusing on womens empowerment.

Conway says be sure to stay tuned because the chamber has many fantastic events planned including a steak fry and a golf scramble.

She says the Wheeling Area Chamber is also in the process of getting ready to unveil a new website.

Sponsors of the event included WVU Medicine, Wheeling Health Right, Encova Insurance and 7News.