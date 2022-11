OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18.

Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.