Lane closures set to begin on I-470

Ohio County, W.Va.– I-470 eastbound from Exit 2 Bethlehem will be completely closed for three weeks for overnight work while westbound from Exit 2 will have intermittent lane closures starting July 19. The closures are necessary for work on the Spruce Street Bridge on I-470.
- 1-470 Eastbound completely closed from Exit 2 at Bethlehem from Sunday, July 19 to Friday, August 7 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- I-470 westbound lane closures during this time period from mile marker 3.0 to Exit 2
- Westbound and eastbound ramps at Exit 2 will be closed intermittently
