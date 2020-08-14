Late Night Traffic Pursuit Leads to Arrest by Wheeling Police

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- One person has been arrested and criminally charged in a late-night vehicle pursuit with the Wheeling Police Department.

Shortly before midnight, police located a vehicle in the area of 14th and Chapline Streets in downtown that was suspected to be involved in a violent felony a few hours earlier in Belmont County, Ohio.

Officers then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a that vehicle, but the driver ignored the officer and left the vicinity at a high rate of speed.

They then led police on a pursuit through the East Wheeling neighborhood and onto the Heritage walking trail.

They left the trail at Mount DeChantal Road and continued towards Wheeling Hospital. The driver then turned around and started traveling the opposite direction before attempting to access I-70 at Washington Avenue.

Due to the extreme violence and danger of the situation, Wheeling Police ended the pursuit at an appropriate and safe time by disabling the vehicle in the median.

Once police were able to then able to safely end the pursuit, they arrested the driver of the vehicle, Michael Blackmun, 38 of Cleveland, Ohio. Blackmun was charged with felony fleeing and was transported to the Northern Regional pending a court arraignment.