https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Laughlin Chapel testing site results in 5 positive COVID-19 results out of 558 tests

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Results from the special testing site at the Laughlin Chapel are in according to the Ohio County Health Department.

The special clinics that were held at the Laughlin Chapel on June 5 & 6 resulted in  558 tests, including 5 positive results.

Ohio County currently has 52 positive cases according to the Ohio County Health Department.

One person has died in Ohio County due to COVID-19 related illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter