Laughlin Chapel testing site results in 5 positive COVID-19 results out of 558 tests

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Results from the special testing site at the Laughlin Chapel are in according to the Ohio County Health Department.
The special clinics that were held at the Laughlin Chapel on June 5 & 6 resulted in 558 tests, including 5 positive results.
Ohio County currently has 52 positive cases according to the Ohio County Health Department.
One person has died in Ohio County due to COVID-19 related illness.
