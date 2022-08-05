OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Nowadays school shootings are a very real and horrific possibility for students, parents, and educators across the nation. It can happen anywhere and at any time. Because of that, law enforcement officers have been training for the ‘unthinkable’ all week.

“The safety of the children is of the utmost importance. That’s why we do this. That’s the idea of having these hero’s in the school, so the kids are safe. That’s what this is about.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

“Prevention Resource Officers… our main goal is to prevent and deter crime.” CORPORAL DERRICK MILLER, LOGAN CO. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

There are 130 officers in the training this time. It goes on every year, but lately, this training has been taking it up a level.

“We have to be prepared.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

The officers go all in… They sat through the ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ of being a resource officer and talk about training the students and staff.

The other part of it involves actual drills they play out. They would burst into different rooms acting out ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios. The Ohio County SWAT team also took part.

On top of that, different liaisons across the state discussed how to keep the kids safe.

A lot went into it…. and they pray no real threat happens here, but officers won’t stop at protecting the children.

“That’s why we have it now. Right before we go back to school, we do the new training, so we’re up and running and ready to protect the kids.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

The training is over now, so each officer will be placed in different schools throughout the state.