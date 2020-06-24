Leaders: Even if you don’t have a home, you still count

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — While the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is community funded, the census influences grants and the outcome of many social services in the Valley.

Just because someone is homeless it does not label them unpatriotic, or combative, or that they don’t want to fill out the census. A lot of times public access to computers has been closed, so we’re going to make sure that they get the access to the phones and computers so they can be counted as well. Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling Inc.

Any help coming into West Virginia will be determined on the amount of people here. Age playing a factor as well; The Soup Kitchen rep says the elderly are mainly the ones who come knocking at her door.

If we have all our families with small children reporting, Head Start will get funded, which we need, but West Virginia is a very geriatric state. So, we need that funding for the elderly population and the older population that will be elderly in 10 years. This is for 10 years. Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling Inc.

So, the soup kitchen will be setting up resources to help the homeless do their civic duty.

Right now, West Virginia is ranked 48th in reporting. With homeless maybe more hesitant to give-up their private information. But even while urging Ohioans to get counted, Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to ease minds; this private info is not going the CIA.