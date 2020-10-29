Legacy of a 1946 Triadelphia High School graduate lives on through memorabilia

Memories of Triadelphia High School that dates back to the 1940s won’t ever be forgotten, all thanks to a recent donation.

“It’s a piece of history.” gabe Wells, Ohio County Schools Communications Coordinator

The memories a man who once walked through these doors decades ago won’t ever be lost.

“My father would be extraordinarily proud and pleased that we had done this with the display.” Tom Bernardin, Jim Bernardin’s son

Jim Bernardin’s a 1946 Tridelphia High School graduate from here, which is now the middle school. He passed away five years ago with all this left behind… just kept with the family for years.

“We though, what do we do with all of it? We loved it because my dad loved it.” Tom Bernardin, Jim Bernardin’s son

So they gave all this to the Ohio County Schools to go on display for the legacy to live on.

“It means a lot to us knowing that my dad would be so thrilled that we had the idea.” Tom Bernardin, Jim Bernardin’s son

But something like this, Ohio County Schools say, is almost unheard of.

“I’ve been with Ohio County Schools for ten years, but I’ve never seen anything like this before.” gabe Wells, Ohio County Schools Communications Coordinator

Usually only one or two photos from a graduate would get passed down to the schools, but not as much as this.

“It’s really interesting stuff.” gabe Wells, Ohio County Schools Communications Coordinator

A lot of yearbooks, photos, and even Jim’s Tridelphia High School varsity jacket and cleats all are going on display. The family says a football will also be a part of this.

“Other people who have a history like he did can go and look at it and enjoy it.” Tom Bernardin, Jim Bernardin’s son

All this is on displayed at the Ohio County Board of Education Building for the time being until it goes into one of the schools.