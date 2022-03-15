WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling is getting a big economic boost from the federal level.

Legislators have ‘okayed’ a spending package, which will help a number of city projects, but what’s included in it?

New things are coming to the city of Wheeling.

City leaders are pouring nearly $4 million federal dollars into city projects, thanks to US Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

“Oh, it’s very gratifying to see Congress actually working together in a bipartisan way to do things to solve needs at the local level.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

“We’re very grateful to Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for coming through on many projects we feel are very important to the city of Wheeling.” Robert Herron, City Manager

That funding is part of the bipartisan transportation bill, which was passed by the House and Senate just last week.

It’s helping big projects get going. One of those projects involves getting up-to-date technology and equipment for the new PD headquarters.

“Those are really gonna bring our law enforcement capabilities up to 21st-century. That’s a big win for the city.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

The city is putting $1 M federals dollars into the new headquarters.

And if you cross the street, the federal funding is helping another project there. It’s to help redevelop the old OVMC campus.

“It’s a major piece of architecture in the middle of our downtown center market area. So, we have an interest getting that site to put back into productive use.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

Along with developing the new PD headquarters and the old OVMC campus, that funding will help four other projects move along, like upgrading the Wheeling Artisan Center.

And in turn, those federal dollars will do a lot more locally.